Congress leader Ripun Bora resigns from party citing infighting in Assam; says will continue his fight against BJP

Assam MP and former state president Ripun Bora has tendered his resignation from the party citing the infighting in the state Congress.

"Instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior post leaders of Assam Congress have been maintaining secret understanding with BJP Govt mainly with the Chief Minister," reads his resignation letter.

Read the full letter here:

Congress leader Ripun Bora tenders his resignation from the party. pic.twitter.com/wH8BGJYKWe — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 04:51 PM IST