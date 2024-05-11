 Assam Police Seizes 1.2 kg Of Heroin Worth ₹7 Cr In 2 Separate Operations; 3 People Held
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to 'X' and lauded the Assam police for the success of the operation.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Cachar: In two separate operations, police seized 1.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Friday night, an official said. The police also apprehended three people in connection with this.

Statement Given By Superintendent Of Police Of Cachar

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, told ANI over the phone that the narcotics were seized in two separate operations at Dholai and Silchar on Friday evening.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district tells ANI, "The narcotics were seized in two separate operations at Dholai and Silchar area. Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation in the Dholai area and recovered 55 soap cases containing heroin. In the second operation, police recovered 45 soap cases containing heroin in the Silchar area."

Assam CM Lauds Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Assam police for the success of the operation.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on 'X', "In a big boost to Assam's mission of a drug-free society, @cacharpolice, in two separate operations, seized over 1.2kg of heroin worth appx Rs 7cr. In both instances, the substances were being transported from a neighbouring state. Three people have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice ."

Earlier on May 9, Based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar and recovered 572gms of heroin, costing appx Rs3cr. The narcotics were being transported from a neighbouring State. Three accused were apprehended in this connection.

On May 5, in two separate operations carried out by Cachar Police, 1.8kg of heroin valued at Rs9.5cr was seized at Dholai and Lakhipur. The narcotics were being transported from neighbouring States and two people were apprehended in this connection.

