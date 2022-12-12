MP: Congress leader Raja Pateria in trouble for his 'Modi ki hatya' remark; FIR filed

Raja Pateria, a former state minister for Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, has drawn criticism for comments he made during a gathering of party members. Pateria was recorded encouraging people to prepare to "Kill Modi."

The MP police booked Pateria over his comments. Pateria, who later claimed that the video in which he can be heard saying, “Be prepared to kill Modi to save the Constitution,” was doctored and that he meant to “defeat Modi in elections.”

The Chief Minister of MP also slammed the Congress for the Pateria's remarks, in a video message he condemned Pateria's remark and noted that Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is a farce and this is the reality of Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Raja Pateriya talks about ki||ing Hon' PM Narendra Modi ji



Just think on whose orders and instructions is he operating ?

Pateria is heard saying in the social media video that is trending, "The lives of Dalits, minorities, and tribal people are in danger. Be prepared to carry out "Modi ki hatya" (killing Modi) if the Constitution must be preserved."

Leader claims he is a Gandhian after video went viral

However, after the video went viral, Pateria issued a clarification and said that he is a Gandhian.

"I am somebody who believes in Gandhian ideology. That kind of person cannot talk of killing or violence. My remarks have been presented out of context in the video. What I meant to say was he needs to be defeated politically and thereby protect the Consitution of the land. To protect the interests of the tribals and reduce unemployment, it is necessary to defeat Modi. I have no interest in getting him killed; the remarks are misinterpreted," Pateria said.

Congress tried to underplay the incident and said now that the leader has issued a clarification the matter should be closed. However, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, has instructed the state to police to file an FIR in the matter. He also said that strict action will be taken against Pateria.



The minister further added that this is not a Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress, this is a Congress of Italy and it is a mindset of Mussolini. Like in their Yatra leaders like Swara Bhaskar, Khaniya Kumar, Sushant are walking it shows their original face.