Congress Leader Files Plea In SC Seeking To Restrain Centre From Appointing New EC Officers

The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to prevent the government from appointing key officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), such as the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

Appoint EC members according to Arup Baranwal ruling: Plea

The petition, filed by the Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, aligns with the provisions outlined in the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act of 2023.

The petition also seeks direction to appoint members of the ECI in accordance with the Arup Baranwal ruling.

Challenges to the constitutionality of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act of 2023, which excluded the Chief Justice of India from the panel selecting Election commissioners, are currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Plea after resignation of Election Commissioner

Arun Goel, a former Election Commissioner, unexpectedly announced his resignation on March 9, just days before the ECI was expected to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The reason for his resignation was not immediately disclosed, but the Opposition criticized the BJP-led Central government for the "deeply concerning" move and also demanded a “reasonable explanation”.

Reports indicated on Sunday that the Centre is likely to appoint two new Election Commissioners by March 15 to fill the vacancies left by Goel's resignation and the retirement of former Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. With Goel's departure and Pandey's retirement, Rajiv Kumar remains the sole member of the Election Commission.