Congress Leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh Confirms RJD's Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face In Bihar

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar assembly polls. | X @ANI & @yadavtejashwi

New Delhi: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar assembly polls.

"There is no second option. Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face," Singh told ANI.

#WATCH | Ahead of Bihar elections, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh says, "There is no second option. Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face (of Mahagathbandhan)..." pic.twitter.com/HIy6riN6cT — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections expected to take place later this year.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav said he was here for "new politics," and reiterated his call for politics of development.

Sharing visuals from his rallies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that he is here for politics of "development, improvement, prosperity, and industries".

"I have come to do new politics. Where there is no talk of caste and religion, but rather of development, improvement, prosperity, and industries in every sector. There is a discussion on increasing per capita income and per capita investment in Bihar. Where positivity, creativity, progressiveness, and qualitative change form the basis of politics," Yadav said.

The RJD leader posted videos from his recent rallies, including one in Khagaria district. He said the political battle in Bihar is a struggle for the future of the youth and farmers.

"This is a fight of the farmer's sweat, the labourer's hard work, and the unemployed youth's future... and this is a do-or-die battle, and I will not rest until I lead Bihar to victory," he wrote.

Read Also Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Mortal Remains Of Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg In Delhi; Video

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi alleged that the CM is disconnected from the aspirations of Bihar's youth and is surrounded by "retired officers" and "tired leaders."

"The youth of Bihar have united for change, rights, and economic revolution. A Chief Minister who is not aware of the dreams, expectations, and hopes of the youth cannot formulate policies that are beneficial for them. Such a Chief Minister who is surrounded by retired officers and tired leaders can never understand the aspirations of students and youth," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in an X post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)