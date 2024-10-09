'Congress Is The New Muslim League,' Says BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya, criticized the Congress party for gloating about their vote share in Haryana, claiming that most of their support comes from Muslim-dominated seats.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the BJP leader called Congress, "new Muslim League", and said that the Hindus have no future, either with the Congress or in the Congress.

"The Congress must stop gloating about their vote share in Haryana. Most of it comes from Muslim-dominated seats, where the Congress polled outsized numbers. For example, Aftab Ahmed from Nuh polled 91,833 votes and won by a margin of 30%, Mamman Khan, a criminal, polled 1,30,497 votes and his margin was 64%, similarly, Mohammad Ilyas (polled 85,300 votes) won from Punahana and Mohd Israil secured 79,907 votes to triumph from Hathin," Malviya posted on X.

He further compared the results of Haryana with Jammu and Kashmir, saying that not a single Hindu candidate of the Congress won in J-K.

"The results in Jammu & Kashmir were no different. Those who won on a Congress ticket in J&K include Irfan Hafiz Lone (Wagoora-Kreeri), Bandipora (Nizamuddin Bhat), Tariq Hameed Karra (Central Shalteng), Gulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), Peerzada Mohamad Syed (Anantnag) and Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri. Not a single Hindu candidate of the Congress won in J&K," he said.

"Congress is the new Muslim League. Hindus have no future, either with the Congress or in the Congress. It is today the most communal and divisive party," Malviya added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the results of Haryana Assembly elections, "unexpected" and assured that complaints from various assembly constituencies would be brought to the Election Commission's attention.

The Congress leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's victory in the state a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress in Haryana could not capitalise on the 10 years of anti-incumbency of the BJP government. The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.