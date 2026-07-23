Congress Huddles As CJP Plans Nationwide Agitation; Centre Reiterates Offer For Talks

ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has convened a meeting of Congress MPs from both Houses of Parliament at his residence at 6 pm on Thursday, news agency ANI reported, citing Congress sources.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing CJP agitation over the examination paper leak issue and a day before the organisation's planned nationwide protest on Friday, July 24.

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While the agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, it assumes significance as Parliament has witnessed repeated confrontations between the government and the opposition over the issue, with the Congress demanding greater accountability and action.

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Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for nationwide protests on Friday to intensify its campaign over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

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The developments come even as the Centre has continued to urge the protesting students to engage in dialogue. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the government had sent four formal proposals to CJP representatives since Wednesday afternoon, inviting them for discussions at any time and at a venue convenient to them.

He said Union Health Minister JP Nadda and he were prepared to meet the protesters either at Nadda's office or residence, stressing that the government was not concerned about protocol and was willing to discuss all issues to arrive at a solution.

The Centre has maintained that dialogue remains the best way forward and has appealed to students to participate in talks. However, CJP has pressed ahead with its agitation, announcing a nationwide protest on July 24 as demonstrations over the examination paper leak issue continue to gather momentum.