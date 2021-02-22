Congress government falls in Puducherry, President's rule likely

Chennai: The Narayanasamy-led Congress Government in Puducherry lost the trust vote in the House on Monday, just two months ahead of the next Assembly elections. With the opposition disinclined to stake claim to form an alternative Government – as election notification is hardly a few days away – the Union Territory is likely headed for a President’s rule.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had called upon the Congress Government to prove its majority, is learnt to have passed on Narayanasamy’s resignation to the Home Ministry along with her report.

Resignations of five Congress legislators, including two ministers and a DMK legislator, during the past month and disqualification of a Congress MLA had reduced the ruling party to a minority. The Congress (9 including Speaker), DMK (2) and an Independent, were short of the half way mark in the House, whose reduced strength stood at 26, down from 33 (sanctioned strength of 30 plus 3 nominated).

Chief Minister Narayanasamy, who launched a tirade against Narendra Modi’s Central Government and former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi accusing them of stalling all development activities in the Union Territory since May 2016, walked out of the House with his legislators even before the Motion of Confidence moved by him was put to vote.

The walkout was triggered after Speaker V P Sivakolundhu did not concede the Congress’s argument that the three nominated legislators (of BJP) did not have the right to vote.

With only the opposition combine of AINRC (7), AIADMK (4) and BJP (3 nominated members) accounting for 14 legislators, the Speaker, without putting the motion to vote, declared that it stood defeated.