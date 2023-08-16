Congress Fumes After Centre Renames Nehru Memorial As Prime Ministers' Museum And Library

The Centre on Wednesday officially renamed Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society.

PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash, taking to X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, hitting out at the Centre, said the Prime Minister can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions in the freedom movement and building the nation. Ramesh added that the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will continue to inspire future generations.

"From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML—Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library.

"Mr. Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. He has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. He has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve."

"But he can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions in the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, all of which are now under assault by Mr. Modi and his drumbeaters."

"Despite the relentless assault, Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come," Jairam Ramesh wrote on his X handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, slamming Jairam Ramesh for his tweet, said, “There is a basic difference between the thinking of Congress party and Jairam Ramesh & PM Narendra Modi. They (Congress) think that only Nehru ji and family matters. Narendra Modi gave a respectful position to all the PMs of the country at the museum...Why did Lal Bahadur Shastri get no space there? There was neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi there nor Morarji Desai or Chaudhary Charan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee or IK Gujral or HD Deve Gowda...When all the PMs are getting a space, it is becoming Pradhanmantri Smriti Library..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)