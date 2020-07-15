Congress coaxes Pilot to return as Ashok Gehlot goes on front foot

Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a frontal attack on the rebel faction led by his former deputy Sachin Pilot. He indirectly accused Pilot of horse-trading and making a deal with the BJP to topple his government.

Gehlot rubbished all allegations that Congress was against young leaders. On the other hand party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called upon Pilot to move out from the hospitality and security of BJP and return to the party fold and home in Jaipur. Surjewala’s comments are being seen as an indication that some MLAs who are in Pilot camp want to leave and come to Jaipur.

Even though Gehlot did not name Pilot his words left no doubt about who he was referring to, “When I said that horse trading is taking place. The leader who was deputy CM and PCC chief had said that there is no proof of it. You yourself were a part of it, what clarifications are you giving. There is proof, there are recordings. The people who were part of the conspiracy are sitting there.”

The CM said it is wrong to claim that the party is opposed to young leadership. "In meetings I stand up and fight for young leaders and for NSUI. The thing is that they have reached posts like union minister and PCC chief without grinding. Had they faced enough grinding they would have performed better than us. But they got involved in horse trading and conspiracy to topple the government.”

Gehlot went on to say, “Speaking good English, having a handsome face, giving good bytes and posting good tweets is not enough. What is in your heart matters, how committed you are to the policies and ideology of your party is what actually matters.” Gehlot emphasised, “Sone ki churi pet mein khane ke liye nahi hoti hai (if you possess a golden knife you do not stab yourself with it).”

Reacting to Pilot’s statement in media about not joining the BJP Surjewala said, “Stop talking through the media. Get the MLAs out of that place and from the grip of Haryana Police. Come back like a member of the family. This will be proof of your commitment towards the party.”

Surjewala said Pilot and those with him had been told on several occasions to share their grievances. "The INC leadership will hear it with a large heart and find a solution."

"I am saddened. The youngsters were given everything by the Congress. They don’t have the patience. Jyotiraditya received the same respect as his father Madhavrao Scindia in the party. He (Jyotiraditya) was given key positions and offered several others as well. He shook hands with the enemy after being defeated by them. We did not expect this. The same is being done by Sachin Pilot," said Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader.

Resort turns into Covid centre

A resort in Haryana's Manesar said it had become a "quarantine centre" for coronavirus patients after Sachin Pilot shifted there with MLAs supporting him. The facility changed its status overnight, reported NDTV.