Congress Claims Camera Not Allowed By 'Employee' Of 'Camerajivi' Sitting In Delhi During Vishwanath Temple Visit

The Congress on Saturday alleged that former party president Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to take cameras inside Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple by "the employee" of the "camerajivi" sitting in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed that the BJP leaders are allowed to carry cameras within the temple premises but Gandhi was denied the same.

"Rahul Gandhi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and got blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga... Every BJP leader is allowed to enter the temple with their cameras but we weren't allowed by the administration. Also, the temple administration is yet to release any such visual (of Rahul Gandhi offering prayers), that we can show you," Rai said addressing a press conference.

In a post on X, the Congress claimed the district administration assured them that there would be camerapersons inside.

"Today around 10.30 am Rahul Gandhi ji offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi. At the last moment, the permission granted to our camera to enter the temple was cancelled/ The district administration assured us that photos (of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the temple) would be shared by the temple cameraperson. Despite continuous efforts for three and a half hours, the photo was not provided. Then seven photographs were sent but none of those was of darshan although the photo was taken by the temple cameraperson," it said in the post.

The Congress said that "by doing this, the district administration of Varanasi once again proved that it is nothing more than an employee of the Camerajivi sitting in Delhi".

"This is not politics and sycophancy, this is pettiness. But remember that neither a devotee of Lord Shiva can be stopped from his resolve nor can any force stop him from this great battle for justice. May Baba Vishwanath do good to everyone and give wisdom to the wicked," the Congress said on X.

आज सुबह @RahulGandhi जी ने काशी में बाबा विश्वनाथ के दर्शन किए।



वहां हमारे कैमरे की अनुमति निरस्त कर बताया गया कि मंदिर के PRO तस्वीरें साझा कर देंगे, पर हमें दर्शन की कोई फोटो नहीं दी गई।



BJP की ऐसी ओछी हरकतों से यह न्याय का महासंग्राम और मजबूत होगा।



:~ राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता…

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Uttar Pradesh from Bihar on Friday and reached Varanasi on Saturday.