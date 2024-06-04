 Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Son-In-Law Radhakrishna Is Leading In Kalaburagi Constituency
The margin between the suggestive winner and his opponent is around 30,000 votes. Notably, Radhakrishna is contesting and leading sitting MP Umesh Jadhav.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is leading in his Kalaburagi constituency of Karnataka. The candidate has recorded a constant leading mark against BJP's Dr Umesh Jadhav, who is trailing. The margin between the suggestive winner and his opponent is around 30,000 votes. Notably, Radhakrishna is contesting and leading sitting MP Umesh Jadhav.

To the unversed, Kalaburagi or Gulabarga is the hometown of Mallikarjun Kharge. This reportedly brings both opportunity and pressure for the Congress party to achieve victory in the region.

article-image

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India on June 4, around 2 PM, Congress Party's Radhakrishna was leading with the stunning margin. He had 5,77,936 votes to his side, while the BJP candidate recorded 5,48,510 votes.

Umesh Jadhav is reportedly known as a giant killer as he had defeated Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Now, it is worth watching whether the Congress chief's relative would take revenge by winning the electoral battle.

