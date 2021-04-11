Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19

Congress party's Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, PSW Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.

Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his only daughter. He died at a private hospital in Madurai this morning where he was admitted on March 20 for treatment, Rao's son-in-law, K Rajiv told PTI.

Congress party secretary and Tamil Nadu in charge Sanjay Dutt tweeted saying he was deeply pained to learn about the demise of Rao due to COVID-19 complications.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this hour of grief & pray may his soul rest in peace," Dutt said.