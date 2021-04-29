Congress asks PM to apologise for so many Covid deaths

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday sought an apology by Prime Minister Modi for so many deaths in the current outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

“Apologies are not enough for these burning pyres, lives vanishing after a lot of agonies, but still the apologies will at least reduce the pain from the failures of the BJP government. The PM must apologise and uphold the mandatory responsibilities of handling the crisis,” the party said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday taunted at the government for the 24x7 work continuing on the new Parliament and Central Vista project in the capital despite the country grappling with the devastating Coronavirus pandemic.

“Because more important than lives of people are the Parliament building and the PM’s House. How can you put Modi’s name on the inauguration plaque unless Rs 20,000 crore are spent from the government treasury on the project? Why bother about the nation? It will be divided among Hindu-Muslim, Patel-non-Patel, Jat-non-Jat, etc,” Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted how insensitive are Haryana chief minister and the state BJP leaders on the bodies strewn all over the state as a narration of the misgovernance and failures. In another tweet, she wanted Health Minister Harsh Vardhan what he would say about the people losing their dear ones in the Covid mayhem. "Shame on the Health Minister to claim the situation is better this year than last year even when the hair-raising pictures flashed on TV and newspapers."

She asked the health minister to better visit any hospital to experience the plight of the people crying for want of oxygen and medicines and no treatment.

This is perhaps for the first time that India is in the midst of such a health crisis, she said and asked the health minister not to be cruel to ignore the cries.

She also shared the party's concern over shortages in fighting the Coronavirus, be it oxygen, medicines, beds, hospitals, Ramdesivir, or Vaccine and that too when India is among the top producers of the world.

"Only when the policies are formulated with experience and study of matters in details that they will bring a change in the society," the Congress said in yet another tweet.