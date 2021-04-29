India reports highest daily spike with 3.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in 24 hours

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India on Thursday reported over 3.79 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,645 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic.

India recorded a total of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,83,76,524, while the death toll climbed to 2,04,832 following 3,645 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,50,86,878, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 30,84,814, comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 28. Of these 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday across India.