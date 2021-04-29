India reports highest daily spike with 3.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths in 24 hours

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India on Thursday reported over 3.79 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,645 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic.
India recorded a total of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,83,76,524, while the death toll climbed to 2,04,832 following 3,645 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,50,86,878, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 30,84,814, comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent, the ministry said.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 28. Of these 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday across India.
The Union Health Ministry said that the country had crossed the 15 crore mark for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,00,20,648 crore, informed the ministry.
The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,83,76,524
Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878
Death toll: 2,04,832
Active cases: 30,84,814
Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648
