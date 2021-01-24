Congress appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu as senior observer for Gujarat civic body polls

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Public Works Department Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has been appointed as senior observer for Gujarat civic body elections on Sunday.

Congress President has appointed Sahu as the senior observer for the Gujarat civic body elections who will look after upcoming elections with coordination with Congress state president, an official communique of General Secretary of All India Congress Committee KC Venugopal said.

After receiving the appointment letter Tamradhwaj Sahu said, he has full faith that they will give a tough fight to BJP and win the Gujarat local body elections.

Percentage of OBC votes in Gujarat is quite high rests and around 45%, and the appointment of Sahu will definitely help because Sahu is himself an dominant leader OBC leader also had headed OBC portfolio in AICC, said Lalji Desai, National President, Congress Seva Dal.