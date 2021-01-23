Chhattisgarh: On suspicion of adultery, 20-year-old man slits wife's throat, throws baby on railway track

A 20-year-old man on Saturday slit the throat of his lover with a sharp-edged knife on the suspicion of infidelity besides killing his one-year-old baby girl in the capital city Raipur.

The accused was identified as Vicky Yadav (20) while the deceased is Reema Yadav (19). Vicky hails from Jora village in Raipur district while Reema was a resident of Patan village in Durg district, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav informed. They met at a marriage function a few years ago and entered in a relationship, SSP said.

However, in the year 2018-19, Reema had lodged rape case against the accused. The accused got bail from the court after he promised to marry her. One year ago, Reema gave birth to a baby girl.