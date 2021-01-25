'Conditional permission, assigned roads come under Haryana': Farmers' leaders on routes given for Republic Day tractor rally

“All we’re saying is that we don’t want to go there, we just want to go to the Ring Road. We’ll have a meeting with the police at 10 am over this. It will then be decided where we will go ultimately. After the meeting, we’ll decide the time and route of the rally,” Sabhra added.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that three routes have been determined for the rally from the three border points of Delhi.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, the Auchandi border, the KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu," Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police, Intelligence, Delhi Police, told reporters at a press conference.