'Conditional permission, assigned roads come under Haryana': Farmers' leaders on routes given for Republic Day tractor rally

Ahead of the proposed tractor rally on 26 January, a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the routes approved by the Delhi Police for the rally.
"We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for the tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road, but we were given conditional permission and assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana," Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra told news agency ANI.
“All we’re saying is that we don’t want to go there, we just want to go to the Ring Road. We’ll have a meeting with the police at 10 am over this. It will then be decided where we will go ultimately. After the meeting, we’ll decide the time and route of the rally,” Sabhra added.
The Delhi Police on Sunday said that three routes have been determined for the rally from the three border points of Delhi.
"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, the Auchandi border, the KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu," Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police, Intelligence, Delhi Police, told reporters at a press conference.
He added, "From the Tikri border, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and the Western Peripheral Expressway. From the Ghazipur border, the rally will go to the 56-foot road and return to its originating point, passing through the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.
"Three circulation routes will get foolproof security cover, and we will also keep an eye on the timing and how to maintain peace during the rally."
Pathak further said that his department has received inputs that a total of 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create disturbance in relation to the rally.
As of now, there are 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at various Delhi border points—around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu, and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border—the police said, adding that their number is expected to go up.
(With inputs from agencies)
