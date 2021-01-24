'Entire country will thank you': Protesting farmer writes to PM's mother, asks her to 'order' Modi to repeal laws

A farmer from Punjab’s Ferozepur district, who has been protesting against the Centre's contentious three farm laws since November last year, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.

In the letter, Harpreet Singh wrote about the miserable conditions under which the farmers have been protesting and requested her to "order' PM Modi to repeal the "black laws that he has passed".

"I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you would know that the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi in this biting winter due to three black laws. This included 90-95-year-olds, children, and women. The cold weather is making people ill. They are even being martyred, which is a cause for worry for all of us," Singh wrote.

"This peaceful agitation along Delhi's borders has been caused by the three black laws which have been passed at the behest of Adani, Ambani, and other corporate households," he wrote.

Singh said he is writing the letter with a lot of hope and that Heeraben's son is the only one who can withdraw the farm laws. "I feel, a person can refuse anyone except his mother because in our country mother is considered a god. Your son, PM Modi will never refuse your request," he wrote.

“I’m hopeful that your son will listen to you and repeal these black laws. The entire country will thank you. A mother can order his son by pulling his ear. If these three laws are scrapped, then it would be victory for the entire country and nobody will be defeated,” he added.

The farmers have been demanding a repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, implemented by the Central government last year as well as the legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).