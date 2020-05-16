'Complete your Yale degree': Smriti Irani trolled for saying 'ration provided to 80 crore families in India'

Union Minister Smriti Irani is back at headlining for her latest statement on a news channel's LIVE debate. Irani during an interaction with Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap asserted that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore families in India.

However the statement didn’t sit well with many social media users who called out Irani for her math gaffe. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill reacted saying, "We should immediately start CAA exercise to locate our lost citizens coz Census has been lying that India’s population is 135+ Cr whereas PM says India has 600 Cr voters & as per Smriti Irani Indi- has 80 Cr families (x4 = 320 cr people); It will be Anti-National not to find them."