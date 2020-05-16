'Complete your Yale degree': Smriti Irani trolled for saying 'ration provided to 80 crore families in India'

Union Minister Smriti Irani is back at headlining for her latest statement on a news channel's LIVE debate. Irani during an interaction with Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap asserted that the Modi government had provided ration to 80 crore families in India.
However the statement didn’t sit well with many social media users who called out Irani for her math gaffe. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill reacted saying, "We should immediately start CAA exercise to locate our lost citizens coz Census has been lying that India’s population is 135+ Cr whereas PM says India has 600 Cr voters & as per Smriti Irani Indi- has 80 Cr families (x4 = 320 cr people); It will be Anti-National not to find them."
Another user commented, "Even if a family has just 3 members, it will come to 240 crs and India's total population is just 136 crores. At least make your lies little reasonable. Lockdown time is being used productively by Smriti Irani in doing PhD in stupidity."
Here are some more reactions.
This isn’t the first time Smriti has been trolled for her poor choice of statement in the media. In 2018, she quoted an article to announce that the travel time between Srinagar and Leh has been reduced to just 15 minutes. Netizens pointed out that the tunnel project will reduce travel time of crossing Zojila pass from 3.5 hours to 15 minutes, and not the distance between Srinagar and Leh.
Besides that she has also been labelled as a liar by many on the micro blogging site for faking her education qualifications over the years.
