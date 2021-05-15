Complete lockdown in West Bengal till May 30 - Here's all you need to know

Kolkata: In keeping with the rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in West Bengal from May 16 till May 30.

Addressing the media, Alapan said that all markets will be open from 7 am to 10 am and except for emergency services all public services will remain suspended.

“Markets will be open in the morning and e-commerce and online services will be open the entire day. Banks will be open from 10 am to 2pm and shops selling sweets will be open from 10 am to 5pm,” said Alapan adding that petrol pumps and auto repairing shops will be open throughout the day.

Urging people to stay indoors to break the chain, the West Bengal Chief Secretary said that outdoor movements from 9 pm to 5 am will be strictly closed.