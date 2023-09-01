Competition Commission Of India Approves Vistara-Air India Merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted its approval for the merger of Vistara Tata SIA Airlines and Air India. Furthermore, it has given the green light to Singapore Airlines, the Tata Group's partner in Vistara, for its acquisition of a 25.1% stake in Air India. This information was conveyed by the competition watchdog in a social media post on X, made on Friday.

The Tata Group's endeavor to restore the glory of the Maharaja appears to receive a significant boost through this consolidation.

Vistara, a full-service airline established in 2013 as a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, operates internationally across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

In the context of Vistara merging with Air India, it was anticipated that Singapore Airlines would inject Rs 2,059 crore into Air India, thereby acquiring a 25.1% stake.

