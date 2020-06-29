Community spread in parts of Bengaluru, opine experts

Bengaluru

Karnataka saw another day of spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,105 testing positive, taking the total cases to 14,295. The state also recorded a whopping 19 deaths related to Covid, taking the toll to 226. Of Monday’s cases, Bengaluru continued to be on top of the chart with 738 cases, taking the total to 4052 with 91 deaths. The government is contemplating imposing stringent measures in areas that have more cases, including a triple lockdown.

Community spread in pockets of Bengaluru cannot be ruled out, said experts. Following a continuous spike in coronavirus cases in the city, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said that an expert committee advising the Karnataka government on Covid-19 related matters would soon submit its report on possible community transmission.

“...There is a committee of experts, who have had discussions with the CM. They will take 3-4 days to survey the entire Bengaluru after which they will give a rep­ort.” he told the media.

Media reports had quoted some senior experts indicating that community transmission might have begun in certain pockets of Bengaluru. Meanwhile, with a bank staff testing positive IT major Infosys has launched a massive contact tracing of those who had come in contact with the patient. The contact tracing exercise launched minutes after a bank staffer in the terminal building of the IT firm’s office here tested positive. “To take further precautionary measures, we are now conducting a contact tracing exercise to identify any employees who may have visited the bank branch during the week commencing June 22 or come in contact with the specific vendor staff member," Gururaj Deshpande, Head of Infosys’ Bengaluru Development Centre said in a statement. The terminal building, food court and a medical centre were shut down.