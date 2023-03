Comments on PM Modi: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends bail till Apr 10

Remarks on PM: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends bail till Apr 10 | Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday clubbed three FIRs lodged against Congress leader Pawan Khera in the case pertaining to objectionable remarks made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FIRs have been transferred them to the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

As per a PTI report, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and K B Pardiwala took note of the facts that three FIRs were lodged against Khera and extended his interim bail till April 10.

The court also noted that Khera will have to appear before the Lucknow court for regular bail.

Cases now at Hazratganj police station

Out of the three FIRs, two were lodged at the Cantonment police station in Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The third FIR was lodged in Assam.

The apex court bench directed that the three FIRs stand transferred to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Khera, whose interim bail was extended till April 10, will have to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction in Lucknow to seek regular bail in the matter.

The apex court, from time to time, had been extending the interim bail of Khera who was arrested by the Assam Police on February 23 in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from the Delhi airport after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur. He obtained bail from a magisterial court here on February 23 after the CJI-led bench granted him interim bail during an urgent hearing earlier in the day.

