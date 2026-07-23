'Come To Jantar Mantar': CJP Rejects Govt Venue, Invites Ministers To Protest Site Or Constitution Club For Talks

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday responded to the Centre's renewed offer for talks, saying Union ministers should meet its representatives either at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue such as the Constitution Club of India, while reiterating its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had already conveyed its preferred venues after Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the government was willing to hold discussions anywhere.

"Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there," Das said.

He added that CJP had not yet received any communication from the government regarding the proposed meeting.

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"I have not received any message from their side yet. They should contact us directly and discuss where to meet, when to meet, and how long the discussion will continue," he said.

The Centre had earlier said it had sent four formal proposals for discussions with CJP representatives and invited them to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh either at Nadda's office or residence, describing the invitation as open-ended and aimed at finding a solution through dialogue.

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Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks, Das dismissed the move as inadequate.

"Such announcements are of no use. These are merely attempts to mislead people. We want accountability and responsibility. We will not discuss this matter with anyone below the level of the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

The remarks come amid the continuing CJP protests over alleged examination irregularities, with the organisation maintaining that accountability at the highest level remains its primary demand before any meaningful resolution can be reached.