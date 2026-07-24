'Come Forward For Dialogue With Government': Union Minister Jitendra Singh Appeals To CJP Over Student Protests | VIDEO

Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged the CJP and protesting students to accept the Centre's invitation for talks on the ongoing agitation | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 23: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday urged the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to participate in another round of talks with the government, saying dialogue is the only way to resolve issues and find a way forward. Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh said the government had invited the CJP for discussions "at least four times" in the last 24 hours.

"I would like to appeal to the students and young friends participating in this protest to come forward for a dialogue. Our doors are open," he said, adding that this was a "humble appeal" on behalf of the government.

Talks Offered At Nadda's Office

Singh said the meeting with representatives of the protesting students would be held under the leadership of Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda.

VIDEO | Delhi: On the ongoing CJP protest, MoS Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) says, "I would like to appeal to the students and young people participating in this protest. On behalf of the government, I make a humble request: please come forward for talks. Our doors are open.… pic.twitter.com/eNHvfuNPWZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

"The meeting can take place either at Nadda ji's official residence or at his office. The choice is yours (students' representatives). I will also be present," he said.

The minister said the discussions could cover the "NEET issue" and all "related matters".

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"We are prepared to devote as much time as necessary, be it one, two, three or four hours, according to your convenience. However, please do come forward for a dialogue, because there is no solution without discussion, and without a solution, we cannot chart the way forward," he said.

PM Sensitive To Students' Concerns

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "deeply sensitive to this issue" and has prioritised students' interests.

"You must have noted his remarks earlier today, where he stated that the interests of students are accorded the highest priority. Furthermore, a significant decision has been taken to establish a dedicated fast-track court specifically for paper leak cases, ensuring that cases involving those implicated in such incidents are adjudicated swiftly," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

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He added that the government's efforts would continue and invited suggestions from the protesting students.

"Please come forward and offer us your suggestions and advice on what improvements can be made. Let us move forward together.

"This is not a matter of prestige for us. We can only move forward through dialogue," the minister said, urging the protesting students, "Make up your mind after this appeal."

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