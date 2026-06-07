Cockroach Janta Party Holds First Protest, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Exam Issues

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), formed as a satirical political movement in May this year, held its first public protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over frequent paper leaks and the On-Screen Marking (OSM) issue that plagued the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The protest was addressed, among others, by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who launched the movement in response to a Supreme Court observation during a hearing in which unemployed youth with "fake law degrees" were allegedly equated with "cockroaches."

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Dipke Returns From US, Demands Minister's Resignation

Dipke, a former social media strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), returned from Boston in the United States earlier in the day. Upon his arrival, he was escorted out of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by a team of Delhi Police personnel while holding a copy of B.R. Ambedkar's My Autobiography.

Speaking after exiting the airport, Dipke said, "The Education Minister must resign. Five students have committed suicide."

Opposition Parties Rally Behind Youth-Led Movement

Most Opposition parties on Saturday backed the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, which has largely resonated with Gen Z, saying the voice of the youth cannot be ignored.

Though the Congress, which has been spearheading protests against Pradhan and the Centre over paper leaks and examination-related issues, did not officially comment on the demonstration, senior party leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the rise of the CJP reflected "growing frustration with the BJP."

However, Hooda qualified his remarks, saying it remains to be seen what kind of leadership and core issues the movement ultimately brings forward.

Kejriwal Says Government Should Address Students' Concerns

AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed support for the movement.

"The cockroach movement is an expression of the huge anger and frustration being experienced by the youth of this country," he said.

Kejriwal further stated that, "Rather than terming them anti-national, the Modi government should address their issues."

As some observers described the CJP as "AAP 2.0" because of parallels with AAP's emergence from the Jan Lokpal Movement, Kejriwal said his party supports the protesters' demands and added, "The Prime Minister must sack the Education Minister immediately."

Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support To Agitation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also voiced support for the agitation.

In a post on X, he shared a couplet:

"Gurumand hukmaranon tak pahunchay yeh awaaz, ab naujawanon nay bhi kar diya hai inquilab."

(“Let this voice reach the arrogant rulers; the youth, too, have now ushered in a revolution.”)