'I Don't Like Protests, But We Need Justice': Sonam Wangchuk Joins CJP Rally at Jantar Mantar

Educator, innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, lending support to a growing youth movement demanding accountability for alleged failures in the education system.

Videos from the protest site showed Wangchuk interacting with demonstrators and addressing the gathering as hundreds of participants assembled at the national capital's designated protest venue.

'I Don't Like Protests, But We Need Justice'

Addressing protesters, Wangchuk said he does not favour protests as a means of expression but felt compelled to participate because of the concerns raised by students.

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"I don't like protests, but we have to do it for justice," he said, urging authorities to address the difficulties faced by students and calling for meaningful reforms in the education sector.

He also stressed that the current education system requires significant changes to better serve young people and restore public trust.

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CJP's Demands Centre on Education Accountability

The demonstration was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical Gen Z-led movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke.

Launched in May 2026, the movement uses the "cockroach" symbol as a representation of resilience and resistance against perceived systemic failures affecting students and job seekers.

The group has focused its campaign on alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, including controversies surrounding NEET and CBSE assessments.

Demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

A key demand of the protest is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of lapses in the examination system.

CJP supporters argue that recurring controversies involving entrance examinations and recruitment tests have undermined confidence among millions of students across the country.

Wangchuk's Support Boosts Protest Profile

Wangchuk had earlier announced that he would join the protest if the Education Minister did not step down by June 5, making his appearance a significant moment for the movement.

His participation brought additional attention to the demonstration by linking his long-standing advocacy for education reform and social accountability with the concerns being raised by students and young activists.

Growing Youth Mobilisation

The Jantar Mantar protest marks one of the largest public mobilisations by the Cockroach Janta Party since its emergence as an online movement. With Wangchuk joining demonstrators on the ground, organisers hope to amplify calls for greater transparency, accountability and reform within India's education system.