'Poster ₹200 Ka Hai, Humko Funding Nahi Chahaiye': Cockroach Janata Party Holds First Press Conference In Delhi | VIDEO

The Cockroach Janata Party holds their first ever press conference | X/@whattalawyer

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday sought to portray itself as a grassroots, people-driven movement, with one of its spokespersons asserting that the organisation does not require significant funding to spread its message.

Speaking at their first press conference in New Delhi, a CJP representative said that even a simple poster costing around Rs 200 was enough to carry the movement's message, underscoring what the group described as its volunteer-driven nature.

'No Funding Needed For A People's Movement'

Addressing questions about resources and organisational backing, the spokesperson argued that the movement's strength comes from public participation rather than financial support.

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"We don't need funding for Rs 200 posters," the spokesperson said, presenting the campaign as a low-cost initiative powered by citizens dissatisfied with the current political and educational system.

Growing Support Across The Country

During the press conference, the movement's newly appointed spokespersons claimed that support for the Cockroach Movement has been growing rapidly across India.

According to the group, more than eight lakh people have signed a petition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over concerns related to examination irregularities and accountability in the education system.

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The spokespersons described CJP as a youth political movement focused on transparency, accountability and reforms affecting students and young people.

June 6 Protest Plans Announced

The organisation also outlined plans for its proposed June 6 protest in Delhi.

According to the spokespersons, founder Abhijeet Dipke is expected to arrive in the capital at 8 AM on June 6. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to join the gathering.

Participants plan to proceed to the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Sole Demand: Education Minister's Resignation

CJP leaders reiterated that their primary demand remains the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The group argues that repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations, including allegations of paper leaks, require political accountability at the highest level.

"We invite everyone, including people from all political parties, to join this movement," the spokespersons said, stressing that the campaign is open to supporters across ideological lines.

Read Also Cockroach Janta Party Calls Media Briefing In Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

From Viral Satire To Street Mobilisation

Founded on May 16, 2026, by Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party emerged from social media outrage following remarks by a Supreme Court judge that many young people interpreted as comparing unemployed youth and government critics to "cockroaches."

What began as a satirical online campaign has since evolved into a broader youth-led movement focused on unemployment, examination scams, governance issues and political accountability.

With its emphasis on low-cost activism and volunteer participation, the organisation is now attempting to translate its online popularity into an on-ground mobilisation ahead of the June 6 protest.