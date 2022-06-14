Coal Scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira quizzed by CBI for over 7 hours, party says 'political witch-hunt' | PTI File Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was quizzed by the CBI for over seven hours on Tuesday at her residence in connection with the alleged coal scam in the state.

A total of eight CBI officers, including women officers, reached her residence in South Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

According to CBI sources, they have received some new information in the coal smuggling case in connection to a foreign bank account in Bangkok.

“New information of some monetary transactions is found which are not matching with the statements given by Rujira earlier. Information revealed that an arrested police officer currently on bail and coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi along with an account in Rujira’s name had some transaction,” said CBI sources.

While the TMC is crying ‘foul’ against CBI for quizzing her when Abhishek is in Tripura and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in New Delhi, the CBI sources said that they have sent notice to Rujira last week and she called for the quizzing on Tuesday.

"Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc lands in Agartala, 'remote controlled' CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident @BJP4India, but we won't back down!" the TMC said on Twitter.

It can be recalled that the CBI had last year also interrogated Rujira’s sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

Incidentally, on Monday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent a notice to Rujira Narula Banerjee asking her to specify the date and time when she will be available for questioning in the same case.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Central agencies for quizzing his wife at the time he is holding a rally in Tripura.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that being ‘afraid of being arrested’ Abhishek had ‘ran away’ to Tripura.

It can be noted that ED had also quizzed Abhishek earlier in the national capital over his alleged involvement in the coal scam.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Abhishek had filed a defamation case against Adhikari for showing bank details of Rujira during the campaign of Assembly polls and also mentioned that the TMC national secretary didn’t ‘challenge’ whatever he had said.