Coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express catches fire; arson suspected | Representative Image

A coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train caught fire in the early hours of Thursday at the Kannur railway station. Prompt action by railway authorities and firefighting teams prevented any fatalities, though the coach was completely destroyed. This incident follows a previous case of arson on the same train where three people lost their lives and several others sustained burns. Arson is suspected as the cause of the fire, stated an OnManorama report.

The Incident

At 1:25 am on Thursday, a fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train at the Kannur railway station. The train was halted at the 8th yard, near the third platform, when the fire occurred. Railway authorities suspect arson as the cause of the blaze, raising concerns about passenger safety and security.

Firefighting Efforts

Upon discovering the fire, the railway authorities immediately alerted the emergency services. Three fire brigade teams swiftly arrived at the scene and tirelessly worked for hours to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, the coach was completely destroyed by the fire. Fortunately, due to the timely response and effective coordination, no fatalities were reported in this incident.

Possible Arson Connection

This recent incident of a coach catching fire is reminiscent of a tragic event that took place aboard the same train just a few months ago. On April 2, a passenger named Shahrukh Saifi set ablaze the D1 compartment of the Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode. Three individuals lost their lives, and nine others suffered burns in that horrific incident. The authorities suspect a connection between the two incidents, raising concerns about passenger safety and potential security loopholes.