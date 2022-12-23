CM Mamata Banerjee praises Governor as ‘gentleman’

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the new Governor CV Ananda Bose at Governor House on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that the new Governor is ‘gentleman’ and also that she met him to greet him for Christmas.

“It is a custom that I do every year. Every year I meet the Governor on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. We have spoken on some issues and there should not be problems and things will be resolved through discussion,” said Mamata.

Notably, the state government was at war of words with former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Chief Minister had on several occasions had written letters to the Prime Minister over removal of Mr Dhankhar.

At the recently held inaugural programme of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Governor Bose also praised Mamata and had said “she is the artistic Chief Minister of poetic state.”

Meanwhile, the health department held a meeting on the new Covid crisis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is keeping a tab and steps will be taken to tackle the crisis.

“At present there are no new Covid cases in Bengal. A new committee has been set up to monitor the situation. Gangasagar mela will be held in keeping with the protocols,” she mentioned.

However, according to sources, the health department has asked to increase testing and samples of those affected by Covid in the last one month will be sent for genome sequencing.