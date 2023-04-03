CM Kejriwal shares 2018 video of PM Modi: 'This is so so so embarrassing for every Indian' | file pic

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared an old video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in April 2018 wherein while addressing the summit he misspelt the word 'strength' for 'streanh' and even went ahead saying what each letter of the word stood for in terms of India-China relationship.

Kejriwal said the video is embarrassing for every Indian and captioned it, "See this video…its so so so embarrassing for every Indian…"

Watch the video here:

Strained relationships of AAP & BJP

The relationship between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP have been strained since long and Kejriwal has often targeted the saffron party at the Centre of using their power the wrong way like the recent raids by several central agencies in the excise policy scam.

Two of Kejriwal's ministers (Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain) are in the jail and his on and off banter with LG remains in the news more often than not.

Degree row

The Gujarat High Court on Friday ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish PM Narendra Modi's undergraduate and post-graduate degree certificate as sought by Arvind Kejriwal through an RTI application.

The order sparked off a war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, while the opposition party has launched a country-wide poster campaign against Modi stating, “Modi hatao, Desh Bachao.”

The High court set aside an order by the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking the PMO, the Gujarat University and the Delhi University to file details of Modi's graduate and post-graduate degrees.

Kejriwal fined ₹25,000

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal. PM Modi had stated that he had completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post-graduation from Delhi University in 1983.

“In a democracy, there won't be a difference if a person holding the office is a doctorate or an illiterate. Also, there is no public interest involved in this issue. Even his privacy is affected," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued on behalf of the Gujarat University.