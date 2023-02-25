CM Bhagwant Mann: 'Those using Guru Granth Sahib as shield cannot be called Waris (heir) of Punjab' | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a statement on the recently concluded 'Waris Punjab De' agitation over the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan. The CM in a tweet said that those who are using Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of Sikhs) as a shield and carrying 'them' to police stations, cannot be called Waris (heir) of Punjab or Punjabiyat.

Waris Punjab De group was protesting the arrest of Lovepreet Singh, also known as Toofan, and Baldev Singh, who were arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault case.

Mann's tweet in Punjabi translates to, "Those making Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and carrying 'them' to police stations, can't be called Waris (heir) of Punjab or Punjabiyat."

Case against Toofan

Toofan and several others were booked by police on February 16, 2023, in a case in which he had allegedly kidnapped one Barinder Singh from Ajnala, taken him to an unknown place and brutally beaten him.

It may be recalled that a Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher, Amritpal, 29, was also made the head of the Sikh organisation "Waris Punjab De’’, which was funded by Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident last year.