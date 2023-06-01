CM Bhagwant Mann says no to 'Z-plus' security cover in Punjab & Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has said no to Z-plus security in AAP ruled Punjab and Delhi | File photo

Days after the Centre accorded 'Z-plus' security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab CM wrote to the Centre, asking for the security cover to be withdrawn for him in the states of Punjab and Delhi. However, the Punjab state government has mentioned it in their request that Mann should be provided with the Z-plus security cover in the rest of the country.

Reports said that the Punjab CM refused the Z-plus security cover in Punjab and Delhi stating that the state police in AAP ruled state can provide the security needed to Mann in Punjab.

Slate of events since Mann took over as Punjab CM

The border state of Punjab is considered sensitive and several events related to law and order challenges and security has dominated the headlines ever since the AAP stormed to power in the state in 2022.

Leading among them was popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in his hometown of Mansa last year. The security cover of Sidhu Moosewala was reportedly reduced just days before the shootout that claimed his life. Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is behind the bars now, was also an issue that was widely discussed and Bhagwant Mann's handling of the whole episode was also a topic of discussion. The Z-plus security cover by Centre came soon after Amritpal Singh was arrested and a crackdown on his associates was launched across Punjab and the country.