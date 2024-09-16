'CM Arvind Kejriwal Has Faith In His People,' Says AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) & AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (R) | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tender his resignation on Tuesday following which the legislative party meeting will be held to elect a leader.

"Whoever will get elected will present the claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week..." Bharadwaj said at a press conference here today.

AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj On The Announcement Made By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP supremo Kejriwal on Sunday announced his decision to step down and not sit on the CM's chair until people of Delhi declared him "honest." He also sought for preponement of polls in the national capital to November this year from the scheduled February next year.

"It has never happened in history that a sitting Chief Minister, after coming out of jail, is himself announcing that if you consider me honest, then vote for me... This will be the first election in the country, in which a Chief Minister is saying that this election will be fought in the name of honesty and that too, when the central government of the country, along with all the agencies, be it ED, CBI, Income Tax, all the agencies, are after the Chief Minister and no effort has been left to defame him," Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader said, "Despite what the Bharatiya Janata Party has done in the past two years, the Chief Minister still has faith in people and his honesty... The people of Delhi are eager for elections to be held so that they can vote and make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again..."

Bharadwaj said that this would be the first time in history that a CM is saying that the elections would be fought on the plank of honesty.

"The people have also been saying that it was a good thing that the CM did not resign in jail but came out of the jail and resigned. otherwise BJP would have said that he resigned due to their pressure." Bharadwaj said.

Congress's Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes The Decision Taken By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on Monday criticised Kejriwal's resignation announcement, calling the decision more about business than politics.

Meanwhile, the AAP has convened a meeting this evening.