Cloudburst hits Devprayag in Uttarakhand, several shops and buildings damaged

A cloudburst hit Devprayag in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, razing buildings to the ground and damaging several shops.

According to officials, around 12 to 13 shops have been damaged in the cloudburst. "A cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12 to 13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," MS Rawat, SHO - Devprayag, told news agency ANI.