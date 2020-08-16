AAP SM compares Kejriwal to man who defied Hitler, Twitter wonders if they compared Vande Mataram to Nazis

On Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal angered many after he was seen on video not raising his hand as others echoed Prime Minister Modi's chant of Vande Mataram at the Red Fort.

This was the Prime Minister's seventh consecutive year addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic fort, and his 86 minute speech ended with rousing chants of Vande Mataram as the audience echoed him, throwing their hands into the air.

However, the live-streamed video of Modi's speech appears to show Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his hands lowered, seemingly not participating in the enthusiastic chant. While we cannot say whether Kejriwal joined the chant -- he is wearing a mask -- the Delhi Chief Minister can be seen not raising his hands even as those around him fling both hands into the air.

Soon after that, Kejriwal was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons as many lambasted him for "not respecting Vande Mataram".