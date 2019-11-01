Climate change: ‘1.5 million more may die in India by 2100 due to extreme heat’

New Delhi: Around 1.5 million more people may die in India each year due to extreme heat by 2100, a new study has found. The study conducted by Tata Centre for Development (TCD) at the University of Chicago, USA, which was released at UChicago Centre here on Thursday, said continued high emissions of greenhouse gases are projected to lead to a 4°C rise in average annual temperature in India by 2100.

“India is projected to see an increase of death rates due to climate change equal to about 10% of the current death rate. That is 60 deaths per 1,00,000 population by the end of the century under the scenario of continued emissions,” the study said.

It said the average number of extremely hot days around the country, presently over 35°C, are likely to increase by more than eight times per year to 42.8°C.

It said that the spike in average summer temperature and number of extremely hot days has an impact on mortality. “Six states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are estimated to contribute 64 per cent of the total excess deaths — over 1.5 million deaths each year in all — due to temperature rises caused by climate change," the study said.