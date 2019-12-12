Clause 6: Understanding Assam's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Protests continue in the Northeast, especially in Assam, against the Bill. Guwahati, the epicenter of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protesters. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting.

Police also had to fire in the air in several other areas of the city, including the Guwahati-Shillong Road which turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces.

In different areas vehicles were torched, and even an MLA's residence was set on fire.