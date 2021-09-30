'Claims of Luizinho Faleiro are worth mocking': Goa BJP spokesperson Sharmad Raiturkar

Goa: A day after Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC, BJP Spokesperson Sharmad Raiturkar said that this move won’t affect the BJP to form the next state government in Goa.

Talking to Free Press Journal Raiturkar slammed Faleiro and said that he is bound to abuse BJP after he had joined the TMC.

“Faleiro claimed that he joined TMC to unite Congress, it’s like he is leaving his family and joining some other family to unite Faleiro family. It is a mockery. TMCs hand is smeared with blood. The entire country knows what happened in West Bengal after the Assembly polls,” claimed Raiturkar.

Claiming that people know what BJP has done for Goa and India, the BJP spokesperson said that in the last couple of elections people have shown interest in BJP.

“The Tree that bears fruit is stoned and the pale tree is never looked at. The Oppositions are trying to so-called unite just because they know the credibility of the saffron camp and also that BJP has worked for people of the country and during pandemic the BJP has given free ration to people,” added Raiturkar also stating that people will not fall ‘trap’ of TMC.

Asked that a team of TMC is there in Goa for more joining to which Raiturkar said that ahead of the election ‘mushrooms’ grow.

“Those who want to join TMC are free to do so but mushrooms are grown ahead of polls but after elections they get invisible. But the foray of TMC in Goa’s politics is not worrisome for the saffron camp,” further mentioned Raiturkar.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday after defecting to TMC, Faleiro said, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only credible face to bring a new dawn in Goa against the devious BJP”.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:59 PM IST