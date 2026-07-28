CJP Warns Of Renewed Nationwide Protest, Alleges SC Interim Order Undermines Centre's Assurance On FIRs | X / Cockroachisback

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over an interim order passed by the Supreme Court in a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) related to the party's nationwide protest, alleging that it contradicts the Centre's earlier assurance to withdraw FIRs against peaceful protesters.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on July 28, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that Direction No. 4 of the Supreme Court's interim order, which allows governments to continue with existing FIRs and investigations, has raised "extremely serious concerns" and could be used to target protesters.

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Das alleged that the direction was inconsistent with the assurance given by the Government of India on July 25, 2026, under which, according to the party, authorities had agreed to withdraw FIRs and ensure that no participant in the protests would face direct or indirect action.

"It was on the strength of that solemn assurance, and in complete good faith, that the Cockroach Janta Party called off its nationwide protest," he said.

The CJP spokesperson claimed there was a "credible apprehension" that the Union government and BJP-ruled states could use the court's order to continue criminal proceedings against individual protesters, leading to harassment.

"We now have a credible apprehension that the Government of India and BJP-ruled states may seek to use and weaponise this order... to continue FIRs against individual protesters and subject them to great harassment," Das said.

He also questioned the Centre's legal response before the Supreme Court, alleging that government lawyers did not oppose the interim direction despite being aware of ongoing discussions with the CJP and an agreement reached on July 25.

Calling the court's order "uninformed" and "wholly unacceptable," Das argued that a public assurance given to thousands of students and young protesters should not be diluted through subsequent legal proceedings.

The CJP maintained that the Supreme Court's interim order does not prevent governments from withdrawing FIRs or deciding not to pursue cases against peaceful protesters. Das cited Bihar and Assam as examples of states that had allegedly chosen not to proceed with such cases.

"The power to withdraw or not pursue such cases continues to rest with the executive. The court has not mandated that governments must definitely continue with the FIRs," he said, urging authorities not to interpret the order as a justification for reneging on earlier commitments.

The party demanded that the Union government and the concerned BJP/NDA-ruled state governments place the terms of the July 25 assurance before the Supreme Court to ensure transparency and enable the court to consider the matter with full knowledge of the developments.

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Das further warned that the government's deadline to honour its commitments expired on July 28 and reiterated the party's demand for the withdrawal of FIRs, protection of protesters from future punitive action, and implementation of what it described as both the "letter and spirit" of the assurances that led to the suspension of the agitation.

He cautioned that if the commitments were not fulfilled, the Cockroach Janta Party would resume its nationwide protest.

"Failing this, and as previously declared, the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to resume its nationwide protest... A government that breaks its word cannot expect the youth to remain silent. If the guarantees are dishonoured, the streets of India will once again become the voice of its young," Das said.

The Centre had not immediately responded to the CJP's allegations at the time of publication.