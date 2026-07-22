CJP Warns Of Massive Delhi March, Calls Youth Agitation India's Biggest Post-Independence Movement

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka | ANI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday asserted that the ongoing youth-led agitation is the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history," warning that an even larger mobilisation would take place if the government failed to address the protesters' demands.

Addressing the media, Ranka said the protest held on the 20th was merely a "trailer" and claimed that millions of people would march to Delhi if the government continued to ignore the movement.

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"This is the biggest movement in India's post-independence history. We have said this very clearly, what happened on the 20th was a trailer. If the government doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent. The government really needs to get its act together, otherwise the youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," he said.

Rejecting allegations that the agitation could turn violent, Ranka maintained that the movement has remained peaceful and accused the police of provoking unrest during the march on the 20th.

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"A narrative is trying to be built that we will not be peaceful, but we are. The march on the 20th was peaceful too, but there was chaos only at the point where police unleashed brutality and beat up students. The youth is sitting here peacefully for 31 days because we follow the principles of Gandhi and Ambedkar," he said.

Ranka also reiterated the party's demand that no First Information Reports (FIRs), including any future FIRs, be registered against protesters participating in the agitation.

"We have placed a very clear demand, and Abhijeet Dipke had spoken about it. We will not let any kind of FIR or future FIR be lodged against any protester. The protest won't end without that," he said.

The CJP spokesperson further said the party's leadership was prepared to face legal action and arrests if necessary.

"As far as our team's leadership is concerned, we are not scared of any FIR. We are ready to be arrested under UAPA and NSA from day one. Jail is a small price to pay for our fight," he said.

Calling for wider political support, Ranka appealed to leaders across party lines to join what he described as a genuine public movement.

"Be it any political party, even if they are people from the BJP, they should come together because this is a huge movement and the demand is genuine. We welcome all of them," he added.

The remarks come amid the continuing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which has entered its 31st day, with demonstrators demanding action from the government while insisting their agitation remains peaceful.