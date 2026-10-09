CJP Protest: Don’t Completely Stop Metro, Train Services In Delhi Ahead Of October 10 Agitation, SC Tells Centre

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has stated that 57 metro stations will be closed from 9 pm on Friday on account of the Cockroach Janta Party protest. |

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it was concerned about metro services in Delhi being cancelled on October 10 on account of the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Union government to ensure that there is no complete stoppage of train services to the national capital and the closure of metro stations on account of the protest, Live Law reported. The bench asked the Centre to allow services in a regulated manner so that citizens at large are not inconvenienced.

The police said earlier in the day that they had not granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, and that prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force in the area.

Read Also Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On Closure Of 17 Delhi Metro Stations During CJP Protests

Metro Closure

The Delhi Police had urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close 57 out of its over 300 metro stations on account of the protests. In response to the request, the metro authority stated that the 57 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice.

The court, however, verbally observed on Friday that closing the metro services would affect thousands of commuters, including those travelling to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region.

Authorities Responsible For Protecting People: SC



Chief Justice Surya Kant told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, that while there was nothing wrong with exercising caution, the responsibility of the authorities was not just to protect public property, but also to protect people.

“There are our daughters, young children, senior citizens, very elderly people and patients who travel through these places,” the chief justice remarked. “They also need to be protected. There is absolutely no difficulty with taking appropriate measures. But make sure that everything is not brought to a halt.”

Chief Justice Kant urged the government to identify a larger, alternative citizens where citizens could exercise their right to protest while ensuring adequate facilities and access to emergency services.

Metro Stations That Will Remain Closed



Among the 57 metro stations that will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday are major stations such as New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Supreme Court, Mandi House, Netaji Subhash Place and Maujpur-Babarpur. Interchange facilities, however, will be available at all concerned metro stations, except for the New Delhi metro station.

Here is the full list of Delhi Metro stations that will be closed due to the protests: