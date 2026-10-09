CJP Protest: Delhi Police Cites 10-Day Notice Rule, Previous Violations To Deny Permission - VIDEO

PM

New Delhi: Delhi Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing insufficient advance notice, alleged non-compliance with guidelines during an earlier demonstration and prevailing law-and-order concerns. The decision comes amid heightened security across the national capital and a Supreme Court intervention over restrictions affecting public transport ahead of the protest.

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Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said applications for protests and other programmes at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance. She said the party had also failed to comply with prescribed guidelines and undertakings given during a previous protest. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in the New Delhi area, she added.

The protest has been called to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

CJP leaders criticise restrictions

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka criticised the restrictions, alleging that authorities were attempting to prevent people from reaching Delhi. Founder Abhijeet Dipke also accused the Modi government of being afraid of a peaceful protest and said the measures would not deter the demonstration.

Supreme Court raises transport concerns

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court expressed concern over restrictions on metro station entry gates, observing that commuters, including students, employees and senior citizens travelling from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other areas, should not be left without transport.

“Everybody does not have a car… You cannot bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

The court said there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains and asked authorities to reconsider restrictions, ensuring services operate in a regulated manner without causing undue inconvenience. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the government would review the measures. The court also suggested identifying an alternative open space for protests while ensuring safety and emergency access.

Security intensified across central Delhi

Security arrangements have been intensified across central Delhi, with multi-layered barricades placed along Janpath Road, Connaught Place and routes leading to Jantar Mantar.

DCP Railway B Bharat Reddy said 334 Government Railway Police personnel, including around 120 women officers, had been deployed across seven major railway stations. Fourteen companies of the Central Armed Police Forces would also be deployed round the clock.

Police said they were monitoring social media and movements of passengers suspected of travelling to join the demonstration, warning that legal action would be taken against those violating law-and-order restrictions. Officials clarified that passengers travelling normally, without violating any restrictions, would face no curbs on their journeys.