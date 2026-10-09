Indore To New Delhi, Jabalpur To Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Cancelled Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest; Student Protestors Forced To Deboard Goa Express At Itarsi | VIDEO

8 Delhi-Bound Trains Cancelled, 2 Rescheduled Amid Anticipated Traffic Congestion; Students Detained From Itarsi | VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several Delhi-bound trains scheduled for Octoer 9 have been cancelled or rescheduled due to anticipated heavy road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10-- the date that coincides with the protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar. The changes are expected to affect passengers travelling from Jabalpur, Indore and other cities towards the national capital.

Additionally, over a dozens of students travelling aboard the Goa Express to participate in protests in Delhi were detained by local police at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.

Over dozens of students onboard Goa Express and on their way to participate in protests in Delhi were detained by the local police in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/cdw8ooVUGr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 9, 2026

The cancellations also coincide with a protest scheduled by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Oct 10. However, railway authorities have officially cited anticipated road traffic congestion as the reason for the cancellations, without directly linking the decision to the protest.

According to railway officials, the decision was taken following instructions from the Railway Board to avoid inconvenience amid expected traffic restrictions and congestion around major railway stations.

Three Jabalpur Trains Cancelled

West Central Railway has announced the cancellation of three trains originating from Jabalpur on Oct 9.

The cancelled trains are:

Train No 22181: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Train No 12189: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Train No 12121: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin

The railway shared the information through its official social media account on Friday, informing passengers about the one-day cancellations.

Five Other Trains Cancelled

According to another railway communication, five additional trains scheduled to depart on Oct 9 have also been cancelled.

These include Train No 20155 from Dr Ambedkar Nagar to New Delhi, Train No 09309 from Indore to Hazrat Nizamuddin, Train No 12415 from Indore to New Delhi, Train No 12247 from Bandra Terminus to Hazrat Nizamuddin and Train No 12957 from Sabarmati to New Delhi.

All five trains were scheduled to reach their destinations on October 10.

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Two Trains Rescheduled By Five Hours

Apart from the cancellations, two trains departing from Mumbai Central have been rescheduled by five hours.

Train No 12951, originally scheduled to depart at 5 pm on Oct 9, has been rescheduled to 10 pm.

Similarly, Train No 12953, scheduled to depart at 5.10 pm, will now leave at 10.10 pm.

Both trains are scheduled to reach Delhi on Oct 10.

Passengers Advised To Check Status

West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Madhur Verma said the changes were made following the Railway Board's communication regarding anticipated severe road traffic congestion near New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

Passengers planning to travel to Delhi have been advised to check their train status before leaving for railway stations.