How Govt Got Sonam Wangchuk To End His 26-Day-Long Hunger Strike

New Delhi: After a 26-day-long hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday late night ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh following assurances from the government at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

A report reveals how the government managed to convince Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Home Minister Amit Shah held a four-hour-long meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh, NDTV reported, citing sources.

After the meeting, Singh spoke to Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, and assured her that the Centre was committed to addressing the concerns raised by the activist, urging Angmo to convince Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

Later at night, Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital and personally handed him the government's assurance letter.

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Talks with protesters

The Union Ministers also conveyed that the Centre would invite the CJP delegation for talks at a neutral venue on Friday for the second round of talks.

This comes after the CJP leadership on Thursday declined the Centre's offer for talks at JP Nadda's residence or his office and insisted on talks either at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue.

Centre-protesters talks was also one of Wangchuk's demands. Reportedly, Wangchuk was assured that a new Bill under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) framework would be introduced in Parliament next week. The proposal is expected to receive Cabinet approval today.

Other assurances

The Centre has also expressed willingness to act on other demands, including no legal action against those protesting peacefully.

The government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of the recent NEET paper leaks, another demand by Sonam Wangchuk.