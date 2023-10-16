CJI Justice Chandrachud Confiscates Lawyer's Mobile Phone; Here's Why

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | PTI/File Image

New Delhi: The Chief Justice Of India, CJI DY Chandrachud, got the mobile phone of a lawyer confiscated after he found the lawyer talking on the mobile phone inside the courtroom. The CJI also reprimanded the lawyer for his behaviour and said that the lawyer should not be under the impression that judges are not aware about what is happening inside the courtroom.

The CJI was irked after he found the lawyer talking on the phone inside the courtroom while hearing was underway. "Do you think it is a market?" exclaimed the CJI and ordered for the confiscation of the lawyer's mobile phone.

The CJI reportedly also said that though judges are busy focusing on the case and papers, they notice everything that happens inside the courtroom.

The CJI also told the lawyer to be careful in the future.

"Do you think it is a market place," CJI D Y Chandrachud asked a lawyer talking on mobile phone inside courtroom during hearing. Asking the lawyer to deposit phone with court master, CJI said, "We may be concentrating on case but notice everything that goes in the courtroom." — Dhananjay Mahapatra (@toi_dhananjayM) October 16, 2023

This marks one of the rare occasions when the CJI has ordered for the confiscation of the mobile phone of a lawyer.

The CJI, in his various addresses on multiple forums, also makes his observations and shares legal insights to help guide the fraternity as well as practitioners.

The CJI has also been a vocal advocate for judges being "tech-friendly" and had only recently said at an event that "judges must be tech-friendly."

