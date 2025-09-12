Civilisational Diplomacy On Display As Modi, Mauritian PM Strengthen Ties In Holy City Of Kashi

PM Narendra Modi welcomed his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi. | X @DragoKobo

Varanasi/New Delhi: When PM Narendra Modi welcomed his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday, the choice of venue carried a message far deeper than routine diplomacy.

Modi told Ramgoolam that it “is a matter of pride for me that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in my parliamentary constituency. Kashi has been a symbol of India's civilisation and cultural soul since time immemorial.”

“Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and settled in the stream of life there. Like the uninterrupted flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous flow of Indian culture has been enriching Mauritius. And today, when we are welcoming friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri asked why the two prime ministers chose to meet in Kashi rather than Delhi, he said, “The prime minister has emphasised on the need to take foreign policy out of Delhi and the need to take diplomacy out of Delhi. We are talking about the foreign policy of not just one city but the entire country. It is only right that international events, including summit meetings, are held in other cities.”

“We have had the presence of international leaders in other cities and other centres in India, and perhaps we may not have had stand-alone bilateral visits in many different parts of the country, but this is something that has been close to the prime minster’s heart. This is a manifestation of that.”

Modi has had summit meetings with heads of state outside Delhi, the best known was with President Xi in Gujarat in 2014 and in Mamallapuram in 2019. He also hosted the former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad in 2017 and President Macron in Jaipur in 2024. By holding the meeting in the ancient city of Kashi, the two leaders sought to reaffirm the civilisational link between India and Mauritius — one that rests heavily on the Girmitiya legacy. A large section of Mauritius’ population traces its roots to indentured workers who left India during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of them came from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, carrying with them language, traditions, and faith that continue to shape Mauritian society today. For Ramgoolam, whose own political lineage is rooted in this diaspora, the symbolism of meeting Modi in Varanasi — the PM’s constituency and one of the holiest cities for Hindus — was unmistakable.

Ramgoolam’s visit to Kashi is expected to resonate strongly with the Indian-origin community in Mauritius, who form a decisive political constituency. By standing with Modi in Varanasi, and invoking shared heritage, Ramgoolam projects himself at home as a leader securing both development benefits and a reaffirmation of identity for his people.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan said the symbolism was as significant as the substance. “Varanasi represents India’s civilizational depth. Hosting the Mauritius Prime Minister here strengthens the emotional connect with the Girmitiya community. It underlines that diplomacy is not just about agreements but also about shared roots and values.”

Nomita P Kumar, Professor at the Giri Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lucknow, noted the political resonance of the visit in Mauritius. “For Ramgoolam, this was more than a diplomatic trip. By coming to Kashi, he has sent a powerful message to the Indian-origin population back home that their ancestral ties are valued and respected at the highest level. It reinforces his image as a leader who can leverage cultural identity into tangible economic gains,” she observed. In choosing Varanasi instead of New Delhi for the talks, Modi too reinforced India’s soft power strategy — projecting its civilizational heritage as a pillar of modern diplomacy. For Mauritius, and especially for its Indian-origin population, the message was clear: the bond with India is not merely strategic, it is familial.