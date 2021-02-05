Civil services aspirants will get one extra chance: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the SC it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to UPSC civil service aspirants, who had appeared in last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the Covid pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred. “Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Exam, specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appe­a­ring in CSE-2021,” it told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

In a note in SC, it said no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted permissible attempts or to those otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever. “This relaxation for the candidates and to the extent as prescribed abo­ve, shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE-2021 and shall not be treated as a precedent.”